Skip to main content

Video of Stephen A. Smith Knocking Jimmy Butler Resurfaces

Heat fans recall the analyst’s take on Butler going to Miami.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been known to have some controversial takes.

One of these takes regards Jimmy Butler’s trade to the Miami Heat in 2019.

Butler was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Heat in a four-team deal that included the Los Angeles Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers. The Sixers received Josh Richardson and Al Horford in this trade, which made room to sign Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons. The blockbuster deal baffled Smith at time. He said that Butler will not only be going to a worse team, but will ultimately have a smaller impact on the franchise.

“You’ll never be loved the way you were loved in Philadelphia,” Smith said. “Then you go to Miami. They’re not gonna be better than Philadelphia, and he’s not going to be Dwyane Wade. In the end, he’s going to Miami, and you know what Jimmy Butler’s gonna be? Just another really, really good basketball player.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Former First Take analyst Max Kellerman chimed in to disagree with Smith, saying that Butler will be a significant figure in the history of Heat basketball. Smith then doubled down, saying that Miami will not win with Butler on the team.

“There is nobody in the Miami Heat who is significant unless they win and Miami is not going to win,” Smith continued.

This video surfaced on Facebook yesterday by Heat fans on social media after the Heat clinched their second Conference Finals appearance in the past three years. The caption read, “This video aged like milk. Goes to show you that no one knows anything about Heat Culture.”

Butler is now beloved by Heat Nation, as he has the possibility of taking Miami to their second Finals appearance as a member of the team.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

USATSI_18255504_168389536_lowres
News

Keys For The Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Series

By Cory Nelson14 minutes ago
USATSI_17992774_168389536_lowres
News

The Miami Heat Will Play The Boston Celtics In The Eastern Conference Finals

By Shandel Richardson16 hours ago
USATSI_17542582_168389536_lowres
News

Trae Young Shows Respect To Miami Heat’s Gabe Vincent

By Jayden ArmantMay 15, 2022
USATSI_17306978_168389536_lowres
News

Pat Riley Has Had An Everlasting Effect On The Miami Heat

By Cory NelsonMay 14, 2022
USATSI_18255756_168389536_lowres
News

Joel Embiid And Jimmy Butler Pay Their Respects After Heat Advance To Eastern Conference Finals

By Corey HolmesMay 14, 2022
USATSI_18254823_168389536_lowres
News

Has the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Been The Best Player In The Playoffs?

By Shandel RichardsonMay 13, 2022
USATSI_18255512_168389536_lowres
News

Bucks or Celtics: Which Team is More Favorable for the Miami Heat?

By Jayden ArmantMay 13, 2022
USATSI_18241179_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Max Strus Enjoying The Best Moment In His Life

By Shandel RichardsonMay 13, 2022