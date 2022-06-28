Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Still Reeling From Conference Finals Loss

Butler says he's not ready to talk about basketball after losing to Celtics

Although the Miami Heat’s season ended nearly a month ago, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is still struggling to accept how it ended.

The Heat lost in seven games to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. In a recent interview with Front Office Sports, Butler openly admitted that he is not ready to talk about basketball.

At least not right now.

“Man, honestly, I’m not ready to talk about basketball yet,” he said. “I’m still in my feelings, so I don’t really get into it. I can’t. You’re opening up a door of emotions. I just want to talk about coffee and ice cream, my brother.”

The way he feels is understandable. In the playoffs, Butler averaged a career-high 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. In Game 7, he took a questionable potential winning 3-pointer that missed. Even though Butler and his teammates had no problem with the shot, critics took issue.

The Heat have a few months off to get ready for their redemption season. They begin play in summer league in Las Vegas in early July.

