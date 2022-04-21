Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Still Has No Concerns About 3-Point Shooting

Butler is shooting 45 percent from the arc the past 10 games

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is going to keep hearing the questions long as he continues the efficient shooting from the 3-point line. 

He has made 5 of 9 from the arc, including four during Tuesday's 45-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series. The Heat hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

“Everybody is just getting on my nerves about shooting more threes, honestly," said Butler, who is a career 32 percent shooter from 3-point range. So I’m out there.”

Butler has been on a late-season tear from the arc, making 15 of 33 the past 10 games. While he refuses to make a big deal about it, it has only made him more of a midrange threat. 

“I’m trying to tell you, my teammates and the coaches and everybody got so much confidence in me to score the ball and facilitate the ball and get a stop," Butler said. "I just be out there hooping. I don’t even realize that I’m really shooting the three. I’m just taking the shot that the defense gives me and they’ve been going in as of late.” 

The series resumes Friday in Atlanta. 

