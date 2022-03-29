Skip to main content

Jimmy Butler Says Getting Too Comfortable Led To Losing Streak

Butler wants the Heat to regain focus

Last week was arguably one of the worst stretches for the Miami Heat. 

They lost four straight games and lost their spot atop the Eastern Conference standings. Forward Jimmy Butler said the reason was simple: the team got complacent. 

“I think so," Butler said after Monday's victory against the Sacramento Kings at FTX Arena. "I think we got comfortable a little bit, expecting that we are going to win night in and night out. Everything is not going to be all good. Everything is not going to be all bad. We understand that. At the end of the day, we have to be in it together, which we are. And we are going to continue to be that way, win [or] loss. Things happen and we understand that as well. We move on from it like we have. We got one, so let’s get back to stacking wins.”

Butler also addressed last week's incident involving him, Udonis Haslem and coach Erik Spoelstra. 

“Things happen,” Butler said. “We understand that, as well. And we move on from it, like we have. And we got one, so let’s get back to a stack of wins.”

