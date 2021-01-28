Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Upgraded for Thursday's Game Against the Los Angeles Clippers

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler could make his return tonight after missing the past nine games due to COVID-19

The Miami Heat received a bit of good news Thursday afternoon when forward Jimmy Butler was upgraded to questionable on the pre-game injury report.

Butler has missed the last nine games because of COVID-19. The Heat will announce the lineup shortly before tip-off. Guards Goran Dragic (groin) and Tyler Herro (neck) are also questionable. Center Meyers Leonard (knee) and forwards Chris Silva (hip) and Moe Harkless (thigh) are out.

The game starts at 8 p.m.

The Heat are attempting to end a four-game losing streak against a Clippers team that is playing without forward Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who are also dealing with COVID-19 issues.

Without Butler, the Heat are just 2-7. Tonight marks the first of a six-game homestand for Miami. Through the struggles, the Heat have remained positive and the outlook only improves if Butler, Dragic and Herro return.

“None of us are ever going to give up," center Bam Adebayo said. "That’s not the culture. We don’t give up. UD and them had a season where they won 15 games. We just have to keep fighting man. We’re going to break through this barrier soon. We’re under a storm. The sun has to come out sometime. I’m positive. I’m always going to spread positive vibes. Our teams getting back, so I feel like that’s going to be better for us getting all the guys back together.”

