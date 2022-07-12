How the Miami Heat Could Acquire John Collins During Free Agency

As the NBA free agency continues to develop, the Miami Heat’s window for another superstar is becoming slimmer by the day.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is almost appears headed to the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James. The asking price by the Nets for Kevin Durant may be too high for the Heat. And Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell at the moment is unlikely to request a trade despite past frustrations.

With this in mind, the Heat should start going for smaller impact players to improve their team. One of these prospects could be Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins.

Collins has been rumored to be traded by the Hawks for some time now, and the team is reportedly expected to move on from him. Atlanta signed the power forward to a five-year, $125 million contract last season.

“The truth is no one across the league who I’ve spoken with believes Collins will be on the Hawks’ opening night roster,” said The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner. “The unfortunate reality is Collins and his family are left in limbo as they await what feels inevitable. It’s become an all-too-familiar situation for Collins several years running now. Every trade deadline and every offseason the question has always been: Is this when Collins gets traded?”

The Heat could potentially package Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and two first-round picks for Collins. The Heat need another power forward after losing P.J. Tucker.

Collins would be a solid replacement. He averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists last season despite dealing with injuries. He was one of seven players to average at least 16 points and seven rebounds while shooting at least 36 percent from 3-point range.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.