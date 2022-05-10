Nikola Jokic takes home the MVP and his Brother’s take a shot at Markieff Morris

After Nikolia Jokic secured the MVP Monday night, his brothers didn’t hesitate to let Markieff Morris know.

To the surprise of many, Nikolia Jokic won this year's NBA MVP award for a second straight season.

It was a close race in the end, with many feeling that Joel Embiid of the 76ers was snubbed.

Two people who felt the award was very deserving were Jokic’s two brothers, who sent out a took to social media to celebrate their brothers achievement but also bash the Miami Heat’s Markieff Morris.

The feud between Jokic and Morris stems to a regular season game when Jokic stormed through the back of Morris after a play.

The action incited a brawl between both teams and led to Morris missing an extended period of time from injury due to the altercation.

At the time, Marcus Morris, the brother of Markieff, took to Twitter to express his feelings towards Jokic about the situation.

Now that Jokic is the MVP, the Jokic brothers saw it as an opportunity to return the “love” on Twitter to the Morris brothers.

Despite all of the drama, Jokic has accomplished something very special. Not only did he secure the MVP award in back to back seasons, he is only the second European in NBA history to win the MVP award multiple times.

