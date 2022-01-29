Fan Claims Julius Randle Had Him Kicked Out Of FTX Arena in Heat's Win Against Knicks

Fan says being too critical led to his ejection at Wednesday's game

A fan claimed he was booted from FTX Arena during the Miami Heat's victory against the New York Knicks.

A called to WFAN's "Carton & Roberts" radio show said he was seated behind the visiting bench when he was kicked out. The fan identified himself as "Dylan from Miami."

According to the caller, he was being critical of Randle's salary. After being given a warning, he was later escorted out by two police officers.

The incident occurred days before Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony confronted two Philadelphia 76ers fans. Anthony said the fans called him "boy," a term which has racial overtones. The exchange got heated before security removed the fans.

"It is what it is," Anthony said. "Some things was said, unacceptable. I'm cool with fans heckling, fans talking trash, cheering for their team, or the other team. I'm all for that. But when you cross certain lines, as a man, that's what you're gonna see, that's what you gonna get. I'm sure the people that's in charge will take care of it... My job is done when it comes to this."

