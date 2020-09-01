Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Appears Back In The Rotation To Stay

The change has been an adjustment for Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn.

He started 67 games during the regular season before uncontrollable factors pushed him out of the rotation. After a bout with COVID-19 in early July and being forced to leave the bubble in August because of a personal matter, Nunn is working his way back into the lineup.

He had six points in 16 minutes in Monday's victory against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

"I wasn't surprised," Nunn said. "Me and Spo talked before. He told me that during those Bucks wins [in the regular season] how I was a great contributor, so I'll definitely be in the rotation come this round. I was ready for it and I'm always staying ready."

Nunn did not play the first three games against the Indiana Pacers in the opening round. He played 14 minutes in Game 4, but is expected to have a bigger role versus the Bucks.

"As a competitor, I was upset about not being able to play and contribute to those wins," Nunn said. "But it's coach's decision. All I can do is stay ready as a player."

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he never lost confidence in Nunn, who was arguably the second-most consistent rookie behind Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

"He's been one of our most important players all season long," Spoelstra said. "There were just some unpredictable circumstances why he wasn't in the rotation when we got here. It's all hands on deck at this point. He's a guy that can bring us scoring, shooting, playmaking, a lot of things, defense that we'll need in a series against a really good opponent like Milwaukee."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich