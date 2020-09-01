SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Appears Back In The Rotation To Stay

Shandel Richardson

The change has been an adjustment for Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn.

He started 67 games during the regular season before uncontrollable factors pushed him out of the rotation. After a bout with COVID-19 in early July and being forced to leave the bubble in August because of a personal matter, Nunn is working his way back into the lineup.

He had six points in 16 minutes in Monday's victory against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

"I wasn't surprised," Nunn said. "Me and Spo talked before. He told me that during those Bucks wins [in the regular season] how I was a great contributor, so I'll definitely be in the rotation come this round. I was ready for it and I'm always staying ready."

Nunn did not play the first three games against the Indiana Pacers in the opening round. He played 14 minutes in Game 4, but is expected to have a bigger role versus the Bucks.

"As a competitor, I was upset about not being able to play and contribute to those wins," Nunn said. "But it's coach's decision. All I can do is stay ready as a player."

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he never lost confidence in Nunn, who was arguably the second-most consistent rookie behind Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

"He's been one of our most important players all season long," Spoelstra said. "There were just some unpredictable circumstances why he wasn't in the rotation when we got here. It's all hands on deck at this point. He's a guy that can bring us scoring, shooting, playmaking, a lot of things, defense that we'll need in a series against a really good opponent like Milwaukee."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jimmy Butler's 40 Points Leads Miami Heat To A 115-104 Victory Against The Milwaukee Bucks In Game 1

Behind Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat takes a 1-0 series lead against the Milwaukee Bucks

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Could See A Lot Of Giannis Antetokounmpo The Remainder Of Series

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer wouldn't rule out standout Giannis Antetokounmpo guarding Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Looking To Build Off Early Defensive Success Against Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo has lowest scoring game of the postseason in Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Bracing For The Challenge Of Slowing Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat have the tough task of defending Milwaukee Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Breaks Down Defending Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Slowing Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the many priorities for the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Ready To Go After Shoulder Injury

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler says he's recovered from shoulder pain that limited him during the first round

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra On Defending Milwaukee Bucks' All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra breaks down the challenges of stopping Milwaukee Bucks standout Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Make The Most Of Week-Long Layoff

After a week off, the Miami Heat play the Milwaukee Bucks Monday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra On The Passing Of Former NBA Player Cliff Robinson

A Portland native, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra grew up watching former Trail Blazers star Cliff Robinson

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Job Security Has Never Been An Issue for Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra

Miami Heat Erik Spoelstra has had constant backing from team president Pat Riley and owner Micky Arison

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson