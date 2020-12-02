SI.com
Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Hopes to Build on Strong Rookie Season

Shandel Richardson

Last year Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn had his share of highs and lows during his rookie season.

Despite losing his starting job in the postseason, Nunn says he still feels he can improve on his breakout year. Nunn was named to the All-Rookie Team and finished second to Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant in the Rookie of the Year voting.

“As for the ups and downs, I had to fight through some adversity,” Nunn said. “I also had some success. So I think I had an overall good rookie year, and I’m looking to build and continue to improve and do more.”

Nunn, who averaged 15.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds, started every game before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. When play resumed, he battled a bout with Covid-19 and missed the first two weeks of training camp. After a brief return, he left the bubble in Orlando again to tend a personal matter.

By then, coach Erik Spoelstra had turned to veteran Goran Dragic as the starter. Nunn only averaged 15.9 minutes in the postseason. He could be in a bigger fight for minutes with Dragic back and guard Tyler Herro’s emergence.

“It’s the NBA we’re in, so it’s always competitive,” Nunn said. “Each day, you got to put in rent. Rent is due every day. It’s always competitive. Guys are looking to compete. It’s the highest level, so I’ll definitely have to compete.”

