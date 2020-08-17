SI.com
Miami Heat Guard Kendrick Nunn Prepping For First Playoff Experience

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn is starting to realize the difference between regular season and the playoffs

Nunn, who went undrafted in 2018, is preparing for his first postseason experience. The Heat open the first round Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers in Orlando.

"I'm definitely feeling a bit more in detail, more focused with preparation," Nunn said. "We're definitely locked in. Just ready to go."

Nunn is among the Heat's five rotation players who have limited postseason experience. Guard Tyler Herro, forward Derrick Jones Jr. and forward Duncan Robinson are playing in their first playoffs. Center Bam Adebayo, who is in the middle of a breakout season, has only played in five playoffs games.

After spending last year with the Golden State Warriors G League team, Nunn started 67 games this season before being sidelined with coronavirus before the NBA restart. He was considered the second-best first-year player behind Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who is the favorite to win the league's Rookie of the Year Award. Nunn missed the first two weeks of training camp and then left the bubble because of a personal matter last week.

"It's been a great season so far," Nunn said. "I've had a lot of success individually and for my team. It's been an honor to be a part of that for my first year. Going into the playoffs, we're ready. We worked out habits. We built chemistry the entire year. There's more detail now, so we're ready to go."

