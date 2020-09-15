Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Selected To All-Rookie First-Team

Two years ago, Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn was an NBA afterthought after going undrafted.

On Monday, he was honored as one of the top first-year players in the league. Nunn was selected first-team All-Rookie after receiving 197 points. Nunn was joined on the first-team by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall.

Nunn started every game before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus in mid-March. He averaged 15.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds. Nunn is the Heat's first-team selection since Michael Beasley, the No. 2 pick, in 2009. He is sixth player in franchise history to earn the honor, joining Sherman Douglas (1990), Steve Smith (1992), Caron Butler (2003), Dwyane Wade (2004) and Beasley.

Heat guard Tyler Herro was selected to the second-team. He was two points from overtaking Paschall on the first-team. Herro averaged 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds despite a midseason ankle injury slowing his momentum in February. He has become a key contributor in the postseason, leading all rookies in scoring.

Nunn ran into issues once the season restarted in July. He missed the first two weeks of training camp after testing positive for coronavirus. After leaving the bubble a few weeks later because of personal reasons, he was replaced by Goran Dragic in the starting lineup.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

YouTube: Subscribe at https://www.youtube.com/c/ShandelRichardson2876/featured

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com