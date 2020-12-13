Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Looking to Improve on Breakthrough Rookie Season

Last year Kendrick Nunn was feeling things out during his first NBA season.

Now he knows what to expects and feels he can improve on his breakthrough rookie year.

“The difference between this year and last year is more of a veteran presence,” Nunn said. “It’s my second year. Last year I was a rookie fresh to everything, everything was new to me. Now, I’m more comfortable with everything. I’m familiar with everything, with the system and our organization and what we want to do. I know exactly what’s going on. It’s a little bit different.”

After going undrafted in 2018, Nunn finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting to Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. Nunn was the Heat’s starting point guard the first half of the season before being replaced by Goran Dragic during the NBA restart in Orlando. Nunn was at a disadvantage because he missed the first two weeks of training camp after contacting COVID-19. He later had to leave the bubble to tend a personal matter.

By then, Spoelstra had decided to go with Dragic. The positive is Nunn is fully recovered and ready to move forward. He sees no reason why he can't improve on last year.

“I’ve been healthy for some time now,” Nunn said. “It’s been put in the past and I’m over it for months so I’m good.”

