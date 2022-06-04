ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Says The Miami Heat Should Consider Trading Jimmy Butler

Can the Heat build around Butler or is it time to move on?

Just days after being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, critics have already started losing faith in the Miami Heat.

One of those would be former NBA player Kendrick Perkins.

According to the Miami Herald, the 2008 champion said that the Heat need to take apart the current iteration and shift away from Jimmy Butler.

While Pat Riley is known for his brilliance when it comes to constructing a championship team, there are some factors that are up in the air for the Heat.

Tyler Herro, who averaged 20 points this season and was named the league's Sixth Man of the Year, will be looking forward to getting a starting role and possibly a new contract. Kyle Lowry, 36, is getting older and already experiencing injuries. Although Bam Adebayo had a few good games in the postseason, they are still some inconsistencies in his game.

Considering that Butler averaged 21 points this season and had arguably one of the greatest postseason performances in Heat history, it may not be the wisest decision to let him go.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson