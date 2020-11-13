When Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro entered the NBA last season, his main goal was proving he was more than just a shooter.

Guard Tyrese Maxey, who also played at the University of Kentucky, is in the opposite situation. He wants to show NBA teams he can shoot the ball. Maxey, who is a potential target for the Heat at No. 20 in Wednesday’s draft, said he’s spent the past six months working on his jumper.

“I feel like I’m a way better shooter than what the numbers say," said Maxey, who averaged 14 points and 4.3 assists as a freshman. "But I’ve really been working extremely hard to be consistent. I think I shot a flat ball in college. I’ve been working every … single day since May.”

Maxey is one of three Kentucky players with first-round potential. The others are sophomore guards Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley. The trio attracted Heat team president to Kentucky’s Pro Day Thursday. Riley, who played for the Wildcats, has always been fond of the program. The Heat have recently drafted Herro and Bam Adebayo. Both were key cogs in their run to the NBA Finals.

“We love Kentucky players because you’re there to get better, to be pushed, to understand what it means to play for a team, play a role and to train to become a pro at this level,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said recently “You’re going to face good competition in practice. You’re going to be expected to work. It’s an environment that, as much as it possibly can, prepares you for the pros, even though it’s at the collegiate level.”

Here are the Heat’s recent first-round picks:

2019 – Tyler Herro. Was a first-team All-Rookie selection and played a key role in the Heat coming within two wins of a championship. Started every game in the postseason and became the youngest player to start an NBA Finals game.

2017 – Bam Adebayo. Coming off his first All-Star season. Averaged career highs in points, rebounds and assists. Established himself as one of the league’s best defenders.

2015 – Justise Winslow. Was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies at midseason. Never could develop a consistent jumpshot but was among the team’s most versatile players before his departure.

