SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

With Recent Success, Miami Heat Keeping an Eye on Kentucky Talent in the NBA Draft

Shandel Richardson

When Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro entered the NBA last season, his main goal was proving he was more than just a shooter.

Guard Tyrese Maxey, who also played at the University of Kentucky, is in the opposite situation. He wants to show NBA teams he can shoot the ball. Maxey, who is a potential target for the Heat at No. 20 in Wednesday’s draft, said he’s spent the past six months working on his jumper.

“I feel like I’m a way better shooter than what the numbers say," said Maxey, who averaged 14 points and 4.3 assists as a freshman. "But I’ve really been working extremely hard to be consistent. I think I shot a flat ball in college. I’ve been working every … single day since May.”

Maxey is one of three Kentucky players with first-round potential. The others are sophomore guards Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley. The trio attracted Heat team president to Kentucky’s Pro Day Thursday. Riley, who played for the Wildcats, has always been fond of the program. The Heat have recently drafted Herro and Bam Adebayo. Both were key cogs in their run to the NBA Finals.

“We love Kentucky players because you’re there to get better, to be pushed, to understand what it means to play for a team, play a role and to train to become a pro at this level,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said recently “You’re going to face good competition in practice. You’re going to be expected to work. It’s an environment that, as much as it possibly can, prepares you for the pros, even though it’s at the collegiate level.”

Here are the Heat’s recent first-round picks:

2019 – Tyler Herro. Was a first-team All-Rookie selection and played a key role in the Heat coming within two wins of a championship. Started every game in the postseason and became the youngest player to start an NBA Finals game.

2017 – Bam Adebayo. Coming off his first All-Star season. Averaged career highs in points, rebounds and assists. Established himself as one of the league’s best defenders.

2015 – Justise Winslow. Was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies at midseason. Never could develop a consistent jumpshot but was among the team’s most versatile players before his departure.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Maryland's Jalen Smith Brings Versatility at the Power Forward Spot

The Miami Heat have shown interest in Maryland forward Jalen Smith at the No. 20 spot in the NBA draft

Shandel Richardson

Former Memphis Forward Precious Achiuwa Could Be a Perfect Fit With Miami Heat Because of Defensive Prowess

The Miami Heat have reportedly conducted a workout with former Memphis power forward Precious Achiuwa

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat Would Get a Player With Winning Pedigree if They Select Theo Maledon

France point guard Theo Maledon is an option for the Miami Heat with the No. 20 pick in next week's NBA draft.

Shandel Richardson

Potential Miami Heat Draft Choice Tre Jones Feels Ready to Make NBA Adjustment

Former Duke point guard Tre Jones learned the NBA ropes while tagging along with his older brother Tyus, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Gearing Up For Busy Few Weeks Before Season Starts

Miami Heat will have to deal with draft and free agency in the next couple weeks

Shandel Richardson

Former Duke Star Vernon Carey Jr. on the Miami Heat's Draft Radar

The Miami Heat recently worked out Vernon Carey Jr., the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Will Make Quick Turnaround After Players Agree to Dec. 22 Start

The NBA will play a 72-game season starting Dec. 22

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala Grabbing Opinions From Around the League About December Start to NBA Season

Andre Iguodala, the vice president of the NBAPA, is getting input from players about possibility of starting the season next month

Shandel Richardson

Pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo Dominating the Miami Heat's Offseason

The Giannis Antetokounmpo speculation will likely follow the Miami Heat until the season starts

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Focused on Expanding His Game

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo could see more play on the perimeter next season

Shandel Richardson