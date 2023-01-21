Miami Heat Kicking Themselves After Poor Defensive Effort Against Luka Doncic

Doncic finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in Dallas Mavericks' easy victory against the Heat

It wasn't the fact Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic had a big game Friday against the Miami Heat.

It was how easy he did it that bothered Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Doncic had 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists without breaking a sweat in the Mavs' victory against the Heat in Dallas.

"Of course, he's going to have a big game," Spoelstra said. "We didn't do anything to make him burn a calorie or sweat at all. Again, he's talented that he still could've done what he did. You just would've liked to see him burn a few more calories to do that."

Doncic added more numbers to his case win the MVP. He leads the league in scoring and is in the conversation with Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo

“He just did what he does every night. He makes plays,” Heat guard Tyler Herro said. “He’s a great player, makes plays for himself and for his teammates, and makes the right play a lot of time and they ended up making shots.”

The Heat return to action Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans in Miami.

