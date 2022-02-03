Skip to main content
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers

NBA Names All-Star MVP Trophy After The Late Kobe Bryant

Commissioner Adam Silver gives tribute to the Lakers legend

 In honor of the late Kobe Bryant, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has dedicated the NBA All-Star Game MVP trophy to the former Los Angeles Lakers legend. 

The trophy’s measurements and designs are all to commemorate Bryant's various accomplishments throughout his 20-year career. For example, the base dimension has 18 stars to recognize his All-Star selections and an eight-sided base for the No. 8 jersey he wore. Artist Victor Solomon spoke about the artistic design process behind the trophy, as well as the story it is meant to tell.

“For the past few years, the NBA and I have proudly and tirelessly worked to reconsider what a trophy is, has been, and could be,” Solomon said in a press release from the league. “Redesigning the All-Star trophies gave us a special opportunity to create event awards worthy of the energy and excitement the moment creates, while introducing the full collection’s visual, aesthetic language. The occasion also gave us the privilege and responsibility to develop an entirely new silhouette worthy of being named the Kobe Bryant Trophy for the Kia NBA All-Star MVP. In the spirit of its namesake, we threw out all conventions and challenged ourselves to reorient how we thought about the game.”

The new trophy will be revealed at 7 p.m., Thursday on TNT when the All-Star reserves are announced. The Heat's Jimmy Butler is expected among the selections while Tyler Herro will receive some consideration. 

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant

