Kyle Alexander set to become Heat's next two-way contract project

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat are on the verge of adding another developmental player.

They are expected to sign forward Kyle Alexander to a two-way contract early as Wednesday. Alexander has averaged 10.6 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in 23 games for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat’s G League affiliate.

The move is possible after the Heat upgraded undrafted rookie Chris Silva to a standard contract Wednesday morning after signing him on a two-way deal last summer. The 6-foot-10 Alexander went undrafted out of Tennessee but spent the offseason playing for the Heat’s summer league team.

He could be the next in line in the Heat's two-way contract success stories. In 2017, they took a chance on Derrick Jones Jr, who since earning a standard deal has become a rotation player for the last three seasons. Jones has averaged seven points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 steals since his Miami arrival. He is expected to represent the Heat next month in the dunk contest in Chicago during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Jones’ rise was followed by forward Duncan Robinson, who spent most of last season on a two-way contract. He has started 34 games this season and developed into one of the league’s top 3-point shooters. He is shooting 34 percent from the arc and ranks seventh with 124 makes. Robinson is also a favorite to earn an invite to the 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend.

Silva was the most recent developmental story. He needed only three months to impress the Heat brass enough to offer him a new deal. Silva, who has already drawn comparisons to Heat mainstay Udonis Haslem, has averaged 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 30 appearances. 

