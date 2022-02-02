Miami Heat Still Adjusting To Playing Without Kyle Lowry

Miami Heat have now lost three straight after falling to Toronto Raptors

When Kyle Lowry was active for the Miami Heat, the team was rolling.

They were on top of the Eastern Conference standings and being considered a favorite to make the NBA Finals. But after three straight losses, the Heat are starting to realize the importance of Lowry in the lineup.

Lowry has missed the last nine games because of a family matter

“We understand all the things that we’re missing,” Spoelstra said. “But this is bigger than that. We stay connected, communicate with him every day, and everybody else, as well.“

Tuesday's loss in Toronto was supposed to be a homecoming for Lowry. He spent most of his career with the Raptors, helping them win a championship in 2019.

The Heat are still unsure when Lowry will return to action. Although Gabe Vincent has played solid in the relief role, the Heat are a different team with Lowry in charge.

"He’s part of our family now," Spoelstra said. "And we just want to be there for him. The basketball stuff, we can work that all out.”

The Heat, who are now No. 3 in the East, play at the San Antonio Spurs Thursday.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Jimmy Butler ties LeBron James for most triple-doubles in franchise history. CLICK HERE

Gabe Vincent growing as a defender CLICK HERE.

Bam Adebayo back in the lineup after being out nearly two months. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com