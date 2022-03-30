Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Takes The Ultimate Charge In Latest Commercial

Lowry will appear in Bitbuy ad in conjunction with his first game back in Toronto

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is known for his ability to take charges on the basketball court.

He is fourth in the NBA this season with 20 charges drawn this season and considered one of the best at it in league history. His latest attempt, however, was a bit different.

With his looming return to Toronto this weekend, Lowry is set to appear in a commercial for Bitbuy, a Canadian crypto company. The ad promotes Bitbuy's "No Hidden Charges" program.

"If anybody knows how painful a charge can be, it's definitely me," Lowry says in the commercial.

The ad takes a hilarious turn when Lowry is asked to take a charge from 600-pound sumo wrestler Yama, the heaviest in the sport's history. When Lowry realizes it, he says, `Oh no, that's not in my contract."

It is Lowry's second commercial with Bitbuy. He also appeared in their Super Bowl ad, where they poked fun at Lowry's missed shots in his career. On Sunday, Lowry will play his first game in Toronto since being traded to Miami last offseason.

Lowry is considered among the greatest players in Raptors history. He helped lead them to the NBA title in 2019.

