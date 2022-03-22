Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Says Team Is Getting `Closer' To Peak Performance

Lowry thinks the Heat are nearing full potential

The Miami Heat have 10 games remaining before the playoffs begin. 

Point guard Kyle Lowry said recently the Heat have still yet to reach full potential. 

“We’re still not there,” Lowry said after Monday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. “We should be. We’re closer. And we should in one more step be there. But it’s just about communication and understanding of what’s going on and coverages and situations that we’re going to be in, and we’re all on the same page. You know, we haven’t had the opportunity to have our finishing lineup as much as we would like. And we don’t even know what our finishing lineups will be.”

Injuries have been the biggest reason the Heat is still trying to find rhythm. 

“We’ve got to figure out and find ways to make stops and kind of help each other," Lowry said. "And get to the point of we know exactly what we are doing defensively at all times if a breakdown happens.”

The Heat return to action Wednesday at home against the Golden State Warriors. The Heat, who have won six of their last 10, still hold a 2.5-game lead in the Eastern Conference. 

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The latest on Victor Oladipo attempt to return. CLICK HERE

Heat getting used to playing without key players. CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson moving up the ladder. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_17945640_168389536_lowres
News

Sixers Loss An Eye-Opener For The Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson2 hours ago
USATSI_17941364_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat At Philadelphia 76ers Preview

By Shandel RichardsonMar 21, 2022
USATSI_17927034_168389536_lowres
News

Hall Of Famer Chris Bosh Speaks On The State Of The Miami Heat

By Shandel RichardsonMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17926559_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Caleb Martin Has Impact In First Game Back

By Shandel RichardsonMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17877809_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro On His Sixth Man Of The Year Chances

By Jayden ArmantMar 18, 2022
USATSI_17909751_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler's Agent Has An Issue With Karl-Anthony Towns

By Jayden ArmantMar 18, 2022
USATSI_8521614_168389536_lowres
News

Michael Beasley Opens Up About Emotional Struggles

By Shandel RichardsonMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17877969_168389536_lowres
News

Udonis Haslem Puts Tyler Herro In Same Category As The NBA's Other Young Superstars

By Corey HolmesMar 17, 2022