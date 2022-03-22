Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Says Team Is Getting `Closer' To Peak Performance

The Miami Heat have 10 games remaining before the playoffs begin.

Point guard Kyle Lowry said recently the Heat have still yet to reach full potential.

“We’re still not there,” Lowry said after Monday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. “We should be. We’re closer. And we should in one more step be there. But it’s just about communication and understanding of what’s going on and coverages and situations that we’re going to be in, and we’re all on the same page. You know, we haven’t had the opportunity to have our finishing lineup as much as we would like. And we don’t even know what our finishing lineups will be.”

Injuries have been the biggest reason the Heat is still trying to find rhythm.

“We’ve got to figure out and find ways to make stops and kind of help each other," Lowry said. "And get to the point of we know exactly what we are doing defensively at all times if a breakdown happens.”

The Heat return to action Wednesday at home against the Golden State Warriors. The Heat, who have won six of their last 10, still hold a 2.5-game lead in the Eastern Conference.

