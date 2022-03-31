Miami Heat At Their Best When Kyle Lowry Is The Motor

Jimmy Butler says Kyle Lowry is the key to the team's success

The Miami Heat got to see the full impact of guard Kyle Lowry in Wednesday's victory against the Boston Celtics.

He finished with 23 points and eight assists. When Lowry plays that way, the Heat are at their peak.

"It starts with (Lowry) here," forward Jimmy Butler said. (Coach Erik Spoelstra) trusts him as he should with the ball."

Butler said the Heat's offense has improved recently "because there's no confusion." A lot of that has to do with Lowry.

"Having a guy like Kyle just telling everybody where to go, knowing how to get everybody the ball," Butler said. "He can read when people want that ball. Yes, we needed Kyle Lowry.”

Lowry's play of late has helped the Heat move past their recent four-game losing streak. They have since won two straight and regained their spot atop the Eastern Conference standings.

“Kyle,” coach Erik Spoelstra said, “that’s just a great luxury to have, a Hall of Fame point guard who can choreograph your offense," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. He just has a great mind for competition and for how to impact winning.”

The Heat have two days off before returning to action at the Chicago Bulls Saturday.

