Kyle Lowry On His 1-On-1 Game With Rapper: `I Beat His Ass'

Earlier this season, Lowry and the famous rapper battled at FTX Arena

Miami Heat star Kyle Lowry recently recalled beating rap superstar Drake in a game of 1-on-1.  

In January, video emerged of the two playing after a game in an empty FTX Arena. Lowry told Complex in an interview that this isn’t anything new, as Drake challenges him to a games every time he sees him.

“Yeah I beat his ass,” Lowry answered when asked about the video. “Yeah, no chance. Drake, don’t try me again, boy. As a competitor, you got to appreciate it. But yeah, he don’t want that smoke."

Lowry still gave Drake props for showing improvement over the years.

“He’s gotten better though,” Lowry said. “He’s gotten better, man. I think he’s working on his jump shot a lot, working on his handle a lot. I think really from the time I’ve first seen him to the time now, he’s gotten a lot better.”

The two’s relationship stems from Lowry’s days on the Toronto Raptors and Drake’s role as an official ambassador of the team. Since Lowry moved to Miami, the two have still maintained a good relationship.

