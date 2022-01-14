Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Faces Drake in 1 on 1 Game

Video of Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Facing Drake in 1 on 1 Game
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry was spotted recently playing a game 1-on-1 basketball at FTX Arena.
No big deal, right?
It is when you consider the opponent. Lowry was lined up against rapper Drake. The 12-second clip was posted on Twitter.
It's no secret Lowry and Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, are close friends. They became tight when Lowry played for the Toronto Raptors and helped lead them to their first NBA title in 2019. Drake is a Toronto native and Raptors superfan.
When it was announced Lowry was joining the Heat, Drake posted a heartfelt response on Instagram.
“The city is yours eternally and we wish you the best in South Beach,” Drake wrote. “We will continue to celebrate you.”
Lowry, a five-time All-Star, has been one of the key cogs in the Heat's success this season. He is averaging 13.6 points, 8.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds entering Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Heat defeated the Hawks Wednesday night in Atlanta.
The Heat are 26-15 and hold the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing only the surprising Chicago Bulls.
Read More
MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES
Preview of the Hawks at Heat. CLICK HERE
Bam Adebayo staying upbeat while on the injured list. CLICK HERE
Heat have a favorable schedule the second half of the season. CLICK HERE
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com