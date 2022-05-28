Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Bounces Back After Early-Series Struggles

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry last night proved why having a guy like him in an elimination game makes all the difference.

Lowry finished with 18 points and 10 assists in the Heat's Game 6 victory.

“We haven’t done much," Lowry said. "We just won a game; we still must go home and protect home”.

Lowry has struggled this series dealing with a hamstring injury, going scoreless in Game 4. But the proven NBA champion got the job done when it mattered most.

“I think we played with more confidence," Lowry said. "I played bad previously and I had a chance to redeem myself.”

When it comes to Lowry, it is all the intangible things that you can’t teach that makes him so valuable. His work ethic, championship pedigree, and competitive nature has sparked the Heat. He will need to be just as aggressive Sunday in Game 7 at FTX Arena.

In a series where Miami is the No. 1 seed, it still feels like they are the underdog because of the injuries.

“No excuses” Lowry said.

Khristian Davis is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a communications major at the University of Louisville. He can be reached at khristiandavis@gmail.com or followed on Twitter @Khris_finao1