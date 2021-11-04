Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    A Look at Kyle Lowry's Early Impact With the Miami Heat
    Publish date:

    A Look at Kyle Lowry's Early Impact With the Miami Heat

    A pair of NBA scouts discuss how Kyle Lowry has improved the Miami Heat
    Author:

    A pair of NBA scouts discuss how Kyle Lowry has improved the Miami Heat

    While everyone has raved about the play of Tyler Herro off the bench, Jimmy Butler's leadership and Bam Adebayo's improvement, the most important key in the Miami Heat's early-season success just may be the acquisition of guard Kyle Lowry. 

    What Lowry has brought to the team can't be overlooked. He is averaging 10.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 rebounds in the Heat's 6-1 start. They play the Boston Celtics Thursday at FTX Arena. 

    Here's what two veteran NBA scouts had to say about Lowry's impact. Both spoke on the condition anonymity.

    Read More

    One Western Conference scout said, "Leadership from a point guard is invaluable. He has a chip behind him to back up his leadership. He's vocal on and off the floor. Tremendous mentor to the young core and you can see it on every play offensively and defensively. He's always wanted to be a Heat because of the culture and it shows. Spo hasn't given him the freedom. Spo saw what he's brings to the table and he runs the offense and his late game decision have been the difference maker so far."

    One Eastern Conference scout said, "He gives them a real point guard that makes everyone around him confident, and holds them accountable for playing. He isn't scared to make a mistake and isn't scared of the big stage. He is the coach and the leader of the team, and understands his team doesn't need for him to score just run the team and have fun and play extremely HARD!"

    TWITTER: @ShandelRich

    Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

    Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

    For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

    USATSI_17062740_168389536_lowres
    News

    A Look at Kyle Lowry's Early Impact With the Miami Heat

    28 seconds ago
    USATSI_16960243_168389536_lowres
    News

    Boston Celtics at Miami Heat Preview

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17081571_168389536_lowres
    News

    Unselfish Play Has Miami Heat Atop Eastern Conference Standings

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17080840_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Rises to the Top of the Sixth Man List

    Nov 3, 2021
    USATSI_17080843_168389536_lowres
    News

    Balance Once Again Leads Miami Heat Past Dallas Mavericks

    Nov 3, 2021
    USATSI_17063755_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Defeat the Memphis Grizzlies Behind 21 3-pointers

    Oct 31, 2021
    USATSI_17053078_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Surge Past Charlotte Hornets Behind Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_16172442_168389536_lowres
    News

    Udonis Haslem Shares Hilarious Story About Nearly Fighting Shaquille O'Neal

    Oct 29, 2021