Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry To Sit A Fourth Straight Game

Lowry still dealing with hamstring issues

The Miami Heat aren't taking any chances with injured guard Kyle Lowry. 

After Tuesday's practice, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Lowry will remain sidelined due to hamstring issues and miss Wednesday's Game 4 at FTX Arena. It marks the fourth straight game Lowry has sat. 

The Heat hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference semifinals and the circumstances appear somewhat in their favor. The Sixers will be without center Joel Embiid for a second straight game. 

A loss wouldn't affect the Heat's hopes of winning the series too much but Spoelstra said it had nothing to do with the circumstances. 

“We’re not basing any of these decisions on whether we’re winning or losing,” Spoelstra said. “This is what we think is best right now.”

The Heat are also confident playing without Lowry because the play of backup Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo. Vincent will get his fourth start in place of Lowry. 

Vincent is averaging 10.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds as a starter in the postseason. 

“The whole team feels comfortable with him in that role and he’s earned it," Spoelstra said. He has steadily got more reliable and comfortable toggling between coming off the bench or starting when we need it.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Heat defeat Sixers in Game 1 of Eastern Conference semis. CLICK HERE

A look at P.J. Tucker's intangibles play. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro gets back on track after big game. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_17877808_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Nails An Impression of P.J. Tucker

By Jayden Armant2 hours ago
USATSI_18192584_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Should Take Their Time With Kyle Lowry Because Gabe Vincent Is Playing Well

By Shandel Richardson3 hours ago
USATSI_18191935_168389536_lowres
News

Sixers' James Harden Knows He Has To Make Offensive Adjustments For Game 2

By Jayden Armant4 hours ago
USATSI_18192615_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Bounces Back After Mini-Struggles In First Round

By Shandel Richardson6 hours ago
USATSI_18191935_168389536_lowres
News

P.J. Tucker's Intangibles Never Go Unnoticed

By Shandel Richardson8 hours ago
USATSI_18192595_168389536_lowres
News

Sixers' Paul Reed On The Heat: `We Can Really Beat This Team'

By Shandel Richardson9 hours ago
USATSI_18191937_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Shake Off Sluggish Second Quarter To Take Game 1 From The Series

By Shandel Richardson17 hours ago
USATSI_18170897_168389536_lowres
News

How Pat Riley Inspired Doc Rivers To Get Into Coaching

By Shandel Richardson21 hours ago