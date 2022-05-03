Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry To Sit A Fourth Straight Game

The Miami Heat aren't taking any chances with injured guard Kyle Lowry.

After Tuesday's practice, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Lowry will remain sidelined due to hamstring issues and miss Wednesday's Game 4 at FTX Arena. It marks the fourth straight game Lowry has sat.

The Heat hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference semifinals and the circumstances appear somewhat in their favor. The Sixers will be without center Joel Embiid for a second straight game.

A loss wouldn't affect the Heat's hopes of winning the series too much but Spoelstra said it had nothing to do with the circumstances.

“We’re not basing any of these decisions on whether we’re winning or losing,” Spoelstra said. “This is what we think is best right now.”

The Heat are also confident playing without Lowry because the play of backup Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo. Vincent will get his fourth start in place of Lowry.

Vincent is averaging 10.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds as a starter in the postseason.

“The whole team feels comfortable with him in that role and he’s earned it," Spoelstra said. He has steadily got more reliable and comfortable toggling between coming off the bench or starting when we need it.”

