Lowry will sit for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics

Despite showing some improvement, Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will miss his fourth straight game because of a hamstring injury.

Gabe Vincent will start in place of Lowry for Thursday's Game 2 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals at FTX Arena. The Heat yet to lose a playoff game this season with Vincent in the starting lineup.

He scored 17 points in Tuesday's Game 1 victory.

"After the half I wanted to be more aggressive offensively, but I was more thinking about defense," Lowry said after Game 1. "Everything that they had in the first half was just way too easy, and I was just trying to make plays defensively and pick our pace up."

The Celtics will reportedly play again without starting center Al Horford, who is still in the league's health and safety protocols. Guard and Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who missed Game 1 because of a foot injury, is expected back in the lineup.

This marks the second time in three seasons the Heat and Celtics have met in the conference finals. In 2020, the Heat won on their way to facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

