Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Remains Sidelined With Hamstring Injury Lowry will sit for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics

Lowry will sit for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics

Despite showing some improvement, Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will miss his fourth straight game because of a hamstring injury. 

Gabe Vincent will start in place of Lowry for Thursday's Game 2 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals at FTX Arena. The Heat yet to lose a playoff game this season with Vincent in the starting lineup. 

He scored 17 points in Tuesday's Game 1 victory. 

"After the half I wanted to be more aggressive offensively, but I was more thinking about defense," Lowry said after Game 1. "Everything that they had in the first half was just way too easy, and I was just trying to make plays defensively and pick our pace up."

The Celtics will reportedly play again without starting center Al Horford, who is still in the league's health and safety protocols. Guard and Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who missed Game 1 because of a foot injury, is expected back in the lineup. 

This marks the second time in three seasons the Heat and Celtics have met in the conference finals. In 2020, the Heat won on their way to facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stephen A Smith errs on Jimmy Butler take. CLICK HERE

Keys to Heat-Celtics series. CLICK HERE

Trae Young pays respect to Gabe Vincent. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

spo pregame
News

ESPN's Chris Russo Says Erik Spoelstra Not Deserving Of Top 15 Coaches Honor

By Shandel Richardson32 minutes ago
USATSI_18291268_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Jimmy Butler and Michael Jordan Mentioned In Same Breath

By Shandel Richardson4 hours ago
USATSI_18278560_168389536_lowres
News

Boston Celtics' Al Horford Reportedly Doubtful For Game 2

By Shandel Richardson4 hours ago
USATSI_18218847_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler Explains The True Value Of P.J. Tucker

By Shandel Richardson6 hours ago
USATSI_17600373_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Are A League-Best 15-6 Since Jimmy Butler-Udonis Haslem Incident

By Jayden Armant8 hours ago
bam sleeves
News

Watch Bam Adebayo Laugh At Tyler Herro's Postgame Outfit

By Shandel Richardson9 hours ago
jimmy after game 1
News

Jimmy Butler: `I Don't Do This To Score 40 Points'

By Shandel Richardson9 hours ago
USATSI_18291967_168389536_lowres
News

The Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory In Game 1 Against Celtics

By Cory Nelson10 hours ago