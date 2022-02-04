Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Glad To Be Back In Fold After Nine-Game Absence

Lowry was back with the Heat for Thursday's victory in San Antonio

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry was back in uniform for Thursday's 112-95 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

He had missed nine straight games because of a family issue.

"Last couple weeks have been extremely tough," Lowry said. "Day by day had a lot of support and the Heat organization, my teammates have been unbelievable. I appreciate everything. A lot of people reached out."

Lowry finished with two points, four assists and three rebounds in 25 minutes. While sidelined, Lowry said he was completely focused on family.

"The other thing was kind of more important than basketball," Lowry said.

It didn't take him long to get reacclimated with teammates Jimmy Butler, PJ Brown, Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson.

"It's really easy to play with these guys, honestly," Lowry said. "Jimmy, P.J., Bam, Duncan, Tyler (Herro), Dewayne (Dedmon), Gabe (Vincent), Max (Strus) ... even coach (Erik Spoelstra). It's kind of easy to integrate ourselves to be back with each other."

The Heat were just happy to have Lowry back around. The win snapped a three-game losing streak.

“It’s just awesome to have him back in our locker room and having his spirit,” Spoelstra said. “Everything is just great. I couldn’t help but to smile walking into shootaround this morning. Seeing him there is just special.”

