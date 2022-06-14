Skip to main content

The City Of Toronto To Name A Street After Kyle Lowry

Heat guard will have street named after him in Toronto

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will be getting a street in Toronto named after him.

Lowry has spent nine years playing for the Toronto Raptors and is the franchise leader in assists, steals, and three-pointers. He helped the Raptors make the playoffs seven times and won a championship alongside Kawhi Leonard in 2019.

During his Raptors tenure, Lowry averaged 17 points, four rebounds, and seven assists. His connection with the city is so firm that he intends to sign a one-day contract to retire as a Raptor.

He isn’t the same player that he was when playing with the Raptors. Most of that could be attributed to his injuries.

Lowry was acquired by the Heat in a trade last offseason. His scoring and rebound averages have declined but he averaged 13 points and four rebounds this season. 

Lowry is entering his 18th season and second with Miami. He has two years remaining on his contract. Lowry, who also played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets in his early years, will always be remembered as a Raptor.

