VIDEO: Kyle Lowry on Tyler Herro's Growth This Season

Kyle Lowry talks about the new and improved Tyler Herro

Miami Heat third-year guard Tyler Herro was once again the team's leading scorer in Wednesday's victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

He finished with 21 points, leading seven players in double-figures. After the game, veteran guard Kyle Lowry gave his thoughts on how Herro has improved.

"I think he's kind of playing with a purpose every time he steps on the floor," Lowry said. "He knows what to do. There is no indecisiveness. There is just a purpose of what he's out there ready to do. He's understanding the game. The game is changing for him. He's getting double-teamed. He's getting blitzed. He's getting to his spots and he's making the right plays."

Herro, who was drafted in the first round in 2019 out of Kentucky, is the Heat's second-leading scorer this season at 20.7 points a game and considered the favorite for the league's Sixth Man of the Year award. He was the eighth-leading vote-getter among back players in the first release of the fan ballots for the NBA All-Star Game.

The Heat return to action Friday against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.

