Is Kyrie Irving Even A Good Fit For Miami Heat?

Bill Simmons podcast suggests the Heat go after the Nets star

With the Miami Heat’s season at an end, they are looking forward to recruiting stars in this summer during free agency.

One player they could potentially covet is Brooklyn Nets’ point guard Kyrie Irving, who has until June 29 to reach a decision on his player-option for next season. If he agrees to stay in Brooklyn, he will get $36.5 million.

On his podcast recently, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons mentioned the possibility of Irving being traded to the Heat.

“How about Lowry and Duncan Robinson for Kyrie and Joe Harris? “Kyrie in Heat culture? The sky is the limit.”

This season was controversial for Irving because appeared in only 29 games. Since arriving in Brooklyn, he played just 123 of 226 regular-season games. He may be considered ‘unreliable’ but his talent and what he brings to the court can’t be disputed.

Irving tied his career-high by averaging 27 points this season. His addition would allow the Heat to free up Robinson's $90-million contract and they could move on from the aging Lowry, who was hobbled most of the postseason.

Although the move is unlikely to happen, anything is possible long as Heat general manager Andy Elisburg and team president Pat Riley are in the organization.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson