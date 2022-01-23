Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Kyle Lowry, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat play host to the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday at FTX Arena

Game time: 6 p.m., ET

Where: State Farm Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -4

VITALS: The Heat and Lakers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, the Lakers recorded a, 120- 117, overtime win in LA on 11/10. The Heat are 29-38 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 10- 24 in road games. ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols), Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) and Victor Oladipo are out. For the Lakers, Sekou Doumbouya (health and safety protocols) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) are out  ... Anthony Davis (left knee; MCL sprain) is questionable ... LeBron James (rectus abdominis strain) is probable

USATSI_17449673_168389536_lowres
5
Gallery
5 Images

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F P.J. Tucker

LAKERS

Read More

F LeBron James

F Trevor Ariza

C Dwight Howard

G Avery Bradley 

G Russell Westrbrook

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Gabe Vincent's recent play: “Look, I’ve said this before. These are high-class challenges. We want to play for something special. You need depth. You need talent and I think everybody in our locker room feels like we are extremely capable if we have to go deep into our roster. That is the way it should be. Now that is going to require some sacrifice, but our guys are emotionally stable to understand that. There will be some tough decisions, but you get night’s like this where guys are able to help and contribute and help you win. That’s the main thing.”

