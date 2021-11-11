Miami Heat Hoping to Learn From Latest Loss

The Miami Heat learned just how hard it is to win without the service of forward Jimmy Butler.

With Butler sidelined the second half due to a sprained ankle, the Heat blew a late lead and lost 120-117 in overtime to the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday at Staples Center. It was the Heat's

“I thought we were still getting some good looks and reads, and I think there was a couple of times we could have extended that (fourth-quarter lead),” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “A five-point swing really fast just gave them a little bit of life, and they made shots.”

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 28 points while Kyle Lowry added 18 points and 11 assists. There was no update on Butler's status after the game.

“It was just a wild game from start to finish,” Heat center Bam Adebayo said. “We fought through adversity the whole game, and they ended up making a big run at the end.”

Reserve guard Tyler Herro continued his strong start to the season by scoring 27 points. But he missed a pair of 3-pointers in the closing seconds of overtime. He also missed a 3-pointer late in regulation.

“That’s part of youth,” Spoelstra said. “Tyler wanted to go for the kill. I don’t blame him for that. That’s what I love about the kid.”

