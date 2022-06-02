LeBron James is the First Active NBA Player to Become a Billionaire

Former Miami Heat superstar LeBron James is now worth $1 billion. He is now the second-richest NBA player behind Michael Jordan.

James is considered by many to be the greatest basketball player outside of Jordan. In his 19 seasons in the NBA, James has gone to 10 NBA Finals, winning four of them along with four Finals MVPs. From 2011-2018, he made the Finals every season with either the Heat or the Cleveland Cavaliers. James won two championships with the Heat and one with the Cavaliers. He then won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. James is a four-time NBA MVP, acclaiming 18 All-Star selections and 19 ESPY Awards.

In addition to his on-court success, James has been an entrepreneur and advocate for social justice. His organization, the LeBron James Family Foundation, aims to improve communities and further education for school children. Through this foundation, he built a school in his hometown of Akron, OH called the “I Promise School.” This institution is set to care for at-risk kids in underserved neighborhoods. James’ organization has also opened a housing complex, a retail plaza, and a community center in Akron.

His activism is also one of the more prominent off-court impacts he has had. James has been a leading supporter in the Black Lives Matter movement. He made a statement regarding the death of Trayvon Martin back in 2012, when he and his Heat teammates wore hoodies saying “#WeAreTrayvonMartin.” James has spoken out against former President Donald Trump and many political figures regarding issues like police brutality and politics in sports.

James has established himself as one of the most marketable players both on and off the court.

