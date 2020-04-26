On this day in Miami Heat history: In 2014, LeBron James says there is no room for Donald Sterling

At the time, the Miami Heat were mostly focused on extending their series lead against the Charlotte Bobcats in the first round of the 2014 Eastern Conference playoffs.

Before the start of Game 3 in Charlotte, Heat forward LeBron James had more than just basketball on his mind. When asked about the racially-sensitive comments made by Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling revealed earlier in the week, James did not hold back. He told reporters there was no "room for Donald Sterling in the NBA."

"Obviously, if the reports are true, it's unacceptable in our league," James said. "It doesn't matter, white, black or Hispanic -- all across the races it's unacceptable. As the commissioner of our league they have to make a stand. They have to be very aggressive with it. I don't know what it will be, but we can't have that in our league."

Sterling was recorded making racially insensitive remarks to his girlfriend during a phone conversation that were first made public by the website TMZ. Less than a month later, he was fined $2.5 million by the NBA and banned from the league.

James, playing in his final season in Miami, was the most outspoken player on the issue.

"I can only imagine if a player came out and said something of that stature, what would happen to us as players," James said. "I believe in Adam [Silver] and I believe in the NBA and they have to do something very fast before this really gets out of hand. But like I said, there is no room for Donald Sterling in our league."

