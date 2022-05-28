Skip to main content

LeBron James Excited About New Coaching Hire

The Lakers star was thrilled about the hiring of Darvin Ham

Former Miami Heat player LeBron James was thrilled about his next coach with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

The Lakers hired Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham to replaced the fired Frank Vogel. On Friday, James tweeted his excitement about the hire. 

“So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!!," James posted on his personal Twitter page. 

Vogel was fired after missing the playoffs just two years removed from winning the NBA championship against the Heat. Ham, who is one of the league's top assistants, will be James' third coach since he joined the Lakers in 2018. 

James, who played in Miami from 2010-2014, enjoyed his most coaching stability with the Heat. Erik Spoelstra remains the only coach to survive a tenure with James without getting fired. 

Spoelstra led the Heat to four consecutive Finals appearances during the stint, winning championships in 2012 and 2013. The Heat are once again closing on another Finals berth. 

They play the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday at FTX Arena in Miami. If the Heat win, it will mark their sixth Finals appearance. 

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Takeaways from the Heat's Game 6 victory. CLICK HERE.

Big performance by Jimmy Butler forces Game 7. CLICK HERE

Should Duncan Robinson return to the starting lineup? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18374858_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Bounces Back After Early-Series Struggles

By Khristian Davis25 minutes ago
USATSI_18374401_168389536_lowres
News

P. J. Tucker Talks About Miami Heat’s Resiliency in Game 6

By Jayden Armant49 minutes ago
USATSI_18373936_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler's Big Game Conjures Memories of LeBron James in 2012

By Jayden Armant3 hours ago
USATSI_18372716_168389536_lowres
News

Udonis Haslem Thanks Draymond Green For Game 6 Inspiration

By Shandel Richardson4 hours ago
USATSI_18374859_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaways From Miami Heat's Game 6 Victory

By Cory Nelson4 hours ago
USATSI_18374405_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler Comes Up Big In Game 6 To Keep Miami Heat Alive in Eastern Conference Finals

By Shandel Richardson12 hours ago
USATSI_18353995_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Can Jimmy Butler Lead The Miami Heat To An NBA Title?

By Cory Nelson23 hours ago
USATSI_18255756_168389536_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Says The Miami Heat Need Another Superstar

By Jayden ArmantMay 27, 2022