LeBron James Excited About New Coaching Hire

The Lakers star was thrilled about the hiring of Darvin Ham

Former Miami Heat player LeBron James was thrilled about his next coach with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers hired Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham to replaced the fired Frank Vogel. On Friday, James tweeted his excitement about the hire.

“So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!!," James posted on his personal Twitter page.

Vogel was fired after missing the playoffs just two years removed from winning the NBA championship against the Heat. Ham, who is one of the league's top assistants, will be James' third coach since he joined the Lakers in 2018.

James, who played in Miami from 2010-2014, enjoyed his most coaching stability with the Heat. Erik Spoelstra remains the only coach to survive a tenure with James without getting fired.

Spoelstra led the Heat to four consecutive Finals appearances during the stint, winning championships in 2012 and 2013. The Heat are once again closing on another Finals berth.

They play the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday at FTX Arena in Miami. If the Heat win, it will mark their sixth Finals appearance.

