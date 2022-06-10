Skip to main content

LeBron James Has Interest In Buying An Franchise In Las Vegas

James said he wants to move into upper management eventually

LeBron James has always been regarded as one of the smartest basketball players.

James now has aspirations of being one of the smartest team owners. In a preview of his TV show “The Shop”, he mentioned his desire of owning an NBA franchise.

"I wanna own a team. Yeah, I wanna buy a team. For sure," James said, “... I want the team in Vegas."

James has been in the league for 18 years and has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and his current team, the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s a four-time champion, earning a ring on every franchise he has performed for.

He won two back-to-back championships with the Heat, while earning two straight MVPs. 

Wanting to own a franchise has always been a dream of James. In 2016, he told Jesse Williams and Stefan Marolachakis on the podcast "Open Run" that it was always a dream of his to lead a team off the court.

“I feel like my brain as far as the game of basketball is unique and I would love to continue to give my knowledge to the game," James said in 2016. "And I would love to be a part of a franchise, if not at the top. My dream is to actually own a team and I don't need to have fully hands on. If I'm fortunate enough to own a team, then I'm going to hire the best GM and president that I can. "But I have a feel like I have a good eye for not only talent, because we all see a lot of talent, but the things that make the talent, the chemistry, what type of guy he is, his work ethic, his passion, the basketball IQ side of things, because talent only goes so far."

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

