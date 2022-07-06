Skip to main content

LeBron James Featured In New `Legends Of The Court' Bobblehead

The sports apparel company FOCO includes LeBron James in its latest bobblehead collection

Former Miami Heat player LeBron James will be featured in the latest bobblehead collection by the apparel manufacture FOCO.

James is part of the "Legend Of The Court" promotion that was released Sunday.  FOCO manufactures apparel, toys and accessories that are officially licensed by all the major sports leagues.

Earlier this year, FOCO also released a Dwyane Wade bobblehead to commemorate his selection as one of the NBA's Top 75 players. Wade is generally regarded as the best player in franchise history and is a future Hall of Famer. Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro have also made appearances in the FOCO collections. 

Lebron James Legends of The Court Bobblehead

James is widely considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. He is often in the discussion with Michael Jordan as the best player ever. In 19 seasons, James has placed his stamp on the league. 

He led the Heat to consecutive titles in 2012 and 2013. After leaving Miami in 2014, he returned to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He led the Cavs to a championship in 2016 and then joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. He won a title with the Lakers in 2020 against the Heat. 

