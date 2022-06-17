More LeBron James And Michael Jordan Comparisons

It’s safe to say Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will go down as one of the greatest athletes in sports history. But not everyone feels that way.

Former All-Star Grant Hill took issue with it on J.J. Redick’s podcast “The One Man and the Three”, comparing it to Michael Jordan’s path to success.

"LeBron is incredible," Hill said. "The pressure from a very young age lived up to those expectations and what he has had to endure that I don't think Michael Jordan had to endure. The slander that is out there, you don't see, feel or hear that back in the day. LeBron had that added burden of just hearing it from everywhere and how he's been able to tune that out and go out and play and be a pass-first guy and who could very well be the all-time leading scorer which is incredible. He found that balance."

As soon as James was drafted in 2003, the pressure was set for him. He played his first seven years with the Cleveland Cavaliers. They made the playoffs five times and even made the 2007 Finals, ultimately getting swept by Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs.

He eventually decided to team up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat, which he made the most success to this day. He eventually became a two-time champion and even grabbed the Most Valuable Player award twice.

His time with the Heat was a huge turnaround point for his career, due to the effect Wade had on James’ mentality and how to win. Some have even reduced the G.O.A.T gap between him and Jordan.

Once he left the Heat, he won two more rings with the Cavaliers and Lakers, respectively.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson