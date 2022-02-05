Could There Be A Possible Miami Heat And LeBron James Reunion?

At least one sports gambling website gives the Miami Heat a strong chance of reuniting with LeBron James should he choose to switch teams again before his career ends.

MaximBet has the Heat with the second-best odds to sign James (+400), behind the Cleveland Cavaliers (+300). The topic recently gained steam when former NBA player Charles Oakley suggested James would leave again on SiriusXM's podcast with Frank Isola.

“He left twice, and he’ll leave again,” Oakley said . “He definitely wants to win another championship before he retires. He might have to leave L.A. to get it.”

James has played for the Los Angeles Lakers the past four seasons but team struggles have left a harsh reality: he is probably not going to win another championship in Los Angeles and could be on the move again. While James led the Lakers to a title over the Heat in 2020, they have had problems all season. At 25-28, the Lakers are No. 9 in the Western Conference standings.

A return to Miami makes sense because James had such a successful tenure from 2010-14, winning two MVP awards and leading the Heat to two championships in four straight NBA Finals appearances.

James also has close relationships with coach Erik Spoelstra and Heat team president Pat Riley. In addition, Miami has both the star power and depth that could land James another title, or at least put him in position.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant