LeBron James expresses support for the NBA returning this season

Shandel Richardson

Former Miami Heat player LeBron James refuted a reporter saying NBA executives and agents were calling for the league to cancel the remainder of the season.

James took to social media to say players have yet to reach such a conclusion.

"Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true," James posted on his personal Twitter account. "Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything."

James, who played in Miami from 2010-14 and is now with the Los Angels Lakers, was responding to a report by CNBC that said executives and agents cited health concerns as why the remainder of the schedule should be canceled. 

The league has been postponed since March 11 because of the coronavirus outbreak. Quoting mostly anonymous sources, the article stated "team owners are concerned with liability issues and are conflicted about whether or not to give up on the current season."

League facilities are expected to re-open May 8 at the earliest. The Heat are in a holding pattern until NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces future developments in the next week. 

 "We're waiting for probably the most challenging decision that Adam Silver and his staff, not only in our sport but in every other sport," Heat team president Pat Riley said last week. "He is being very cautious. I think that's great and he's going to rely on science. I think we have to rely on science because this will be an unprecedented move when he decides to start this thing back up."

