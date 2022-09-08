Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Gives Props to Sue Bird Upon Retirement

Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird officially retired from the WNBA earlier this week after being eliminated by the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals.

During her 20-year career with the Storm, she earned four championships and 13 All-Star selections and is regarded as one of the league's best players of all-time.

After her retirement, Miami Heat legend praised her career.

“One of the greatest to do it!” Wade tweeted. “One helluva basketball career Sue Bird! Can’t wait to see what you do next! #Legendary.”

Wade always pays respect to greatness. Like Bird, Wade is regarded as one of the best guards in NBA history, accumulating three NBA championships and 13 All-Star selections.

Even though Bird is retiring, she will have plenty to do away from basketball. She and her wife, USWNT star soccer player Megan Rapinoe, have been advocates for social justice. Bird has been on the frontlines for the Black Lives Matter movement and the equal pay gap conversation. In addition, there have been connections between Bird and the Denver Nuggets. Bird worked as a Basketball Operation Associate for the Nuggets in 2018, being an active part of trade proposals and draft prospects. There could also be a position for Bird within the Storm organization, as she has acclaimed so much success in Seattle.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.