Miami Heat Looking To Gain More Consistency

Coach Erik Spoelstra says he knows how good the Miami Heat can be

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is well aware of the talent on his team. 

He just wants to see it on a consistent basis. 

“We’ve seen the vision of what it can look like,” Spoelstra said after Monday's practice. “We just have to get to that more consistently. And it takes intentional thought and collective commitment to do that, which we’re fully capable of."

The Heat are 2-5 entering Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena. They have struggled through the first seven games. Spoelstra said it has been mostly because of too much individualism. The Heat excelled last year because they played so well as a team. 

“At least we know what it can look like," Spoelstra said. "There’s teams in the league that don’t have that vision and haven’t been able to put together a lot of quality minutes. We have. We’re closer than we are further away from it. But when you add losses to it, sometimes it can feel like you’re far away. But we’re not that far away.”

