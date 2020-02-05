InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat At Los Angeles Clippers Preview

Shandel Richardson

The Heat are beginning a five-game, West Coast road trip, their longest of the season. It is the last trip before the NBA All-Star break ... The Heat (34-15) are No. 4 in the Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics ... Jimmy Butler ranks sixth in the league with 78 steals ... Earlier this week, guard Kendrick Nunn won the conference Rookie of the Month for a third straight time. He is the only undrafted player to win the award on multiple occasions ... This is the second meeting between the teams. The Clippers won 122-117 when they met in Miami Jan. 24 ... Forward Duncan Robinson, who will compete in the 3-point contest during NBA All-Star Weekend, has made multiple 3-pointers in a franchise-record 19 straight games ... The Heat are coming off a 137-106 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. They won the season series 3-1 and hold the tiebreaker should the teams finish even at the end of the season ... Because of injuries, the Heat recalled forwards KZ Okpala and Kyle Alexander and guard Gabe Vincent from their G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. Okpala is the team's 2019 second-round pick while Alexander and Vincent were undrafted ... Guard Tyler Herro (foot), center Meyers Leonard (ankle) and Justise Winslow (back) will not play ... At 35-15, the Clippers hold the second-best record in the Western Conference. They 21-5 at home this season ... Kawhi Leonard is averaging 27.4 points (seventh in the NBA) and 7.6 rebounds ... Paul George, who did not play in the first meeting, is at 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists a game.

Game time: 10 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Florida

Line: Clippers -7

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo always up for competing against the league's best centers

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will face the Portland Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz during the five-game road trip

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat will have to make roster adjustments on road trip amid injuries

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard and guard Tyler Herro will not play against the Los Angeles Clippers because injuries

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn claims third straight conference Rookie of the month award

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn once again honored by the league

Shandel Richardson

Injuries lead to Miami Heat recalling three G League players

Miami Heat call up Kyle Alexander, KZ Okpala and Gabe Vincent

Shandel Richardson

Heat guard Jimmy Butler reminds everyone he can score when necessary

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler only has four 30-point games this season, including 38 in Monday's win against the Philadelphia 76ers

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat want to build off most complete performance of the season

After defeating the Philadelphia 76ers by 31 points Monday, the Miami Heat called it their best overall effort.

Shandel Richardson

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat preview

The Miami Heat face the Philadelphia 76ers in a key Eastern Conference matchup

Shandel Richardson

Behind Jimmy Butler's 38 points, Miami Heat grab impressive win against 76ers

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler leads team to third victory against Philadelphia 76ers this season

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Earns Invite To 3-point Contest At All-Star Weekend

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is the team's sixth player to participate in NBA All-Star Weekend

Shandel Richardson

With One Home Game Left Before All-Star Break, Miami Heat Focused On Improving On The Road

Miami Heat face the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night before a five-game West Coast trip

Shandel Richardson