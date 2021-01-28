Los Angeles Clippers at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Clippers +4.5

Vitals: The Heat have lost four straight after Wednesday's 109-82 defeat against the Denver Nuggets. They are just 3-7 in the last 10 games ... This is the first of two matchups against the Clippers ... Kendrick Nunn is averaging 19.0 points over his last six games ... Guard Goran Dragic (groin) and Tyler Herro (back) are questionable. Forwards Jimmy Butler (COVID-19), Meyers Leonard (knee) and Chris Silva (hip) are out ... The Clippers are without All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who are both in the league's COVID-19 protocol program. George (23.9) and Leonard (25.9) are the fourth-highest scoring duo in the NBA. Guard Patrick Beverley (knee) is also out. At 13-5, the Clippers have the third-best record in the league.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Kendrick Nunn

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F KZ Okpala

CLIPPERS

G Luke Kennard

G Reggie Jackson

C Serge Ibaka

F Terance Mann

F Nicolas Batum

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on playing in front of fans: “I’m pumped to play. It’s good to get members of Heat Nation in there. We’re ready to rock. Short-term memory, that game’s behind us. We have to focus on the next game. We’re back to the reset button and trying to figure it out again.”

