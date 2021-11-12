Miami Heat Losing Streak Now at Three

After a strong start to the season, the Miami Heat have finally hit a rough stretch.

The Heat fell 112-109 Thursday to the Los Angeles Clippers. It was their third straight loss, dropping their record to 7-5.

“We just got to figure out how to close games at this point,” center Bam Adebayo said. “For the last two games we didn’t execute down the stretch.”

The Heat led by many as 17 before blowing another lead. Adebayo led the Heat with 30 points while Kyle Lowry had 25 and Tyler Herro added 23.

“Keep fighting,” Lowry said. “We had opportunities we didn’t take full advantage of them,”

The Heat return to action Saturday against the Utah Jazz.

