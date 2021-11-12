Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Miami Heat Losing Streak Now at Three
    Publish date:

    Miami Heat Losing Streak Now at Three

    Miami Heat falls to Los Angeles Clippers on the road
    Author:

    Miami Heat falls to Los Angeles Clippers on the road

    After a strong start to the season, the Miami Heat have finally hit a rough stretch. 

    The Heat fell 112-109 Thursday to the Los Angeles Clippers. It was their third straight loss, dropping their record to 7-5. 

    “We just got to figure out how to close games at this point,” center Bam Adebayo said. “For the last two games we didn’t execute down the stretch.”

    The Heat led by many as 17 before blowing another lead. Adebayo led the Heat with 30 points while Kyle Lowry had 25 and Tyler Herro added 23. 

    Read More

    “Keep fighting,” Lowry said. “We had opportunities we didn’t take full advantage of them,”

    The Heat return to action Saturday against the Utah Jazz. 

    TWITTER: @ShandelRich

    Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

    Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

    For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

    USATSI_17144504_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Losing Streak Now at Three

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17135668_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Hoping to Learn From Latest Loss

    Nov 11, 2021
    USATSI_17123083_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers Preview

    Nov 10, 2021
    USATSI_17122897_168389536_lowres
    News

    League Suspends Nikola Jokic, Fines Markieff Morris

    Nov 10, 2021
    USATSI_17122892_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Markieff Morris Responds to Nikola Jokic Altercation

    Nov 9, 2021
    USATSI_17122898_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Concerned About Markieff Morris After Sustaining Neck Injury

    Nov 9, 2021
    USATSI_17111419_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Get High Marks in Latest NBA Power Rankings

    Nov 8, 2021
    USATSI_17109400_168389536_lowres
    News

    Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Preview

    Nov 8, 2021