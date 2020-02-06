InsideTheHeat
After trade deadline activity, Miami Heat fall flat in loss to the Clippers

Shandel Richardson

Even with the trade deadline action surrounding the team, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra refused to call it the biggest obstacle Wednesday night.

That distinction belonged to the opponent in front of them, the Los Angeles Clippers. The Heat fell 128-111 at Staples Centers and were swept in the season series. It would have been easy to pin the struggles on the distraction of the Heat making a move at the trade deadline. They acquired veteran Andre Iguodala from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Justise Winslow. More details are pending on the deal but the Heat reportedly are targeting Oklahoma City's Danilo Gallinari to complete a three-team trade. Dion Waiters and James Johnson dressed Wednesday but remained in the locker room, hinting they could be part of the deal. 

Still, Spoelstra wouldn't blame the outside activity for the loss.

"You're used to a lot of change in this league," Spoelstra said. "It doesn't take away from the humans side of it. Our group was focused on the task at hand. It didn't affect anything that happened in between those four lines. What affected us more than anything was the team on the other end."

Paul George and Landry Shamet each had 23 points for the Clippers, who made 24 of 54 3-pointers. Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. finished with a career-high 25 points.

"Every time we had a little bit of a run, they would knock down two or three straight threes and create that distance," Spoelstra said. "They just put on a heck of an offensive shooting performance in that second half."

The Heat offered no immediate update on the status of guard Jimmy Butler, who strained his shoulder after colliding with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley in the third quarter. He will be evaluated throughout the remainder of the road trip. The Heat play Friday at Sacramento.

"It's a strain and we'll find out more as we move on in this road trip and see how he feels," Spoelstra said.

