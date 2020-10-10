Miami Heat Force a Game 6 After 111-108 Victory Against Los Angeles Lakers

The Miami Heat said they were going to give it their all in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

They did exactly that Friday night.

The Heat staved off elimination by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 111-108 to remain alive. They trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Forward Jimmy Butler finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. It was his second triple-double in the Finals. Duncan Robinson, in just his second season, had 26 points on 7 of 13 shooting from the 3-point line.

Butler, who played 47 minutes, hit a pair of free throws with 16.8 seconds to put the Heat ahead for good. The Lakers hopes were dashed when Danny Green missed an open 3-pointer on the next possession. Rookie guard Tyler Herro clinched the victory by sinking two free throws before LeBron James missed a long desperation at the buzzer.

There were seven lead changes in the final two minutes.

James, who is going for his fourth championship, led the Lakers with 40 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Forward Anthony Davis added 28 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lakers will have another chance to close out the series Sunday in Orlando while the Heat attempt to force a Game 7. They are attempting to become the 14th team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 deficit.

