SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat down 2-0 in NBA Finals after 124-114 loss to Los Angeles Lakers

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat refuse to make excuses. 

They know injuries are part of the game. Playing without two starters, the Heat fell 124-114 to the Los Angeles Lakers Friday in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Lakers are up 2-0 in the best-of-7 series. 

LeBron James led the Lakers with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists while forward Anthony Davis finished with 32 points and 14 rebounds. Jimmy Butler paced the Heat with 25 points and forward Kelly Olynyk had 24 points off the bench. 

Miami was playing without starters Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo. Dragic sat with a foot injury while Adebayo is dealing with a neck strain. They were replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard. 

The injuries disrupted the momentum the Heat entered the Finals with. They had won 12 of their first 15 postseason games. Friday marked the first time they lost consecutive games in the playoffs. 

Game 3 is Sunday in Orlando. A comeback is against the Heat's side. James, in his 17th season, is 23-0 in series after taking a 2-0 lead. The Heat are expected to evaluate Adebayo and Dragic Saturday to see if they are able to return at some point in the series. 

The Lakers are just victories from winning their first championship since 2010. The Heat, who last played in the Finals in 2014, have battled back from a similar deficit. They lost the first two games against the Dallas Mavericks in 2006 before winning the next four and capturing the first title in franchise history. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Rest is Key for Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo if They Plan to Return During NBA Finals

Miami Heat will play without Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers

Shandel Richardson

Eriedj

VIDEO: LeBron James on Game 2: "We Have to be Desperate as the Opponent"

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James says the goal is to keep the pressure on the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Eriedj

LeBron James Better With Los Angeles Lakers Than Miami Heat? Steve Kerr Thinks So

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says LeBron James has improved since he played for the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Eriedj

Miami Heat Playing Waiting Game With Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo Injuries

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo both sustained injuries in Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Next in Line if Goran Dragic is Unable to Return During NBA Finals

Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn had his best game of the postseason in Wednesday's Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers

Shandel Richardson

Eriedj

Depth is Reason Miami Heat Feel Equipped to Handle Possibility of Playing Without Two Injured Starters

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says the team have plenty options to fill-in for the injured Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo for Game 2

Shandel Richardson

Eriedj

Miami Heat List Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic as Doubtful for Game 2 Against Lakers

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra provides injury updates on Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo

Shandel Richardson

Eriedj

As Injuries Pile, the Miami Heat Still Want to Remain Balanced

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler wants to continue to get others involved even with injuries to Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic

Shandel Richardson

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat Making Zero Excuses Entering Game 2 of NBA Finals Against Los Angeles Lakers

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler says injuries to Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic had no impact on Wednesday's Game 1 loss

Shandel Richardson

Eriedj

The Miami Heat's Success Starts at the Top With Pat Riley

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley has the organization in the NBA Finals for the sixth time

Shandel Richardson

Shandel Richardson