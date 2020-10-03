Miami Heat down 2-0 in NBA Finals after 124-114 loss to Los Angeles Lakers

The Miami Heat refuse to make excuses.

They know injuries are part of the game. Playing without two starters, the Heat fell 124-114 to the Los Angeles Lakers Friday in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Lakers are up 2-0 in the best-of-7 series.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists while forward Anthony Davis finished with 32 points and 14 rebounds. Jimmy Butler paced the Heat with 25 points and forward Kelly Olynyk had 24 points off the bench.

Miami was playing without starters Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo. Dragic sat with a foot injury while Adebayo is dealing with a neck strain. They were replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard.

The injuries disrupted the momentum the Heat entered the Finals with. They had won 12 of their first 15 postseason games. Friday marked the first time they lost consecutive games in the playoffs.

Game 3 is Sunday in Orlando. A comeback is against the Heat's side. James, in his 17th season, is 23-0 in series after taking a 2-0 lead. The Heat are expected to evaluate Adebayo and Dragic Saturday to see if they are able to return at some point in the series.

The Lakers are just victories from winning their first championship since 2010. The Heat, who last played in the Finals in 2014, have battled back from a similar deficit. They lost the first two games against the Dallas Mavericks in 2006 before winning the next four and capturing the first title in franchise history.